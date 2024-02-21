MIAMI (WSVN) - A federal judge has ruled against City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo in his attempt to seek a new trial and get a reduction in his $63.5 million verdict against him.

The 13-page ruling, from U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith, said Carollo cannot get a new trial, and will his multimillion-dollar verdict will not be reduced.

Smith also dismissed Carollo’s argument that the damages awarded were “grossly excessive.”

In one of the pages focused on the decision, the judge said, “The only shock to the conscience here is that Defendant used his position and power to weaponize the City government against Plaintiffs because Plaintiffs chose to exercise their First Amendment rights by supporting Defendant’s political opponent.”

Smith also denied reducing Carollo’s corruption verdict against him for weaponizing city government and violating business owners’ constitutional rights.

The latest ruling comes as Carolllo tries to block a planned auction of his Coconut Grove home as a way to pay his bill.

A judge is expected to rule on whether or not the auction sale can proceed next month.

