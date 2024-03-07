SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal investigators are set to hold a meeting to discuss the 2021 partial collapse of the Champlain Tower South in Surfside.

On Thursday at 9 a.m., the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will provide updates on its investigations into the tragedy that happened on June 24, 2021.

This meeting is part of a part of a National Construction Safety Team Advisory Committee meeting from Maryland.

Last year, the NIST revealed the pool deck at the condo did not comply with codes or standards, which some experts suggest led to the collapse.

The collapse resulted in 98 deaths.

