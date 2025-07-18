MIAMI (WSVN) - A federal appeals court ruled against Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo on Thursday.

His battle to have a $63.5 million verdict overturned has failed after a three-judge panel said his claims of jury tampering lacked legal basis.

Carollo initially filed motions to lower the verdict and request a new trial last year; however, they were denied.

The owners of Ball and Chain in Little Havana sued Carollo for violating their First Amendment rights, saying he used his power to retaliate against them and their business for supporting his political opponent.

