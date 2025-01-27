MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. federal authorities have begun immigration raids targeting undocumented immigrants in South Florida.

Officials said those arrested were wanted for serious crimes.

According to the agency’s recent social media post, authorities have arrested people from Jamaica, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic.

Authorities said charges against them include possession of oxycodone, display of a firearm during a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, possession of Oxycodone and driving while under the influence.

In addition to the arrest announced on social media, the agency also posted the following statement:

“For the record, targeted enforcement operations are planned arrests of known criminal aliens who threaten national security or public safety.” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

On Sunday, cellphone video captured Miami-Dade Sheriff deputies and ICE officers arresting someone at a home in Miami.

A day later, 7News passed by the impacted home where the homeowner was not interested in talking to our cameras.

People were also captured lining up outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar, where many of those who were arrested were taken in for processing.

In Miami, police said a traffic crash in the city left one man injured and others involved ran off on foot.

Police told 7News they believe that the others ran because of their fear of being deported by federal officials after speaking to the injured man.

The man was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said he slipped away, hopped on a city bus and took off.

The arrests of criminal migrants have been carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations, with some assistance from the Miami-Dade Sherriff’s Office.

