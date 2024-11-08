MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal agents, including members of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, joined Miami Gardens Police early Thursday morning in a raid on a home.

The operation occurred near Northwest 159th Street and Northwest 28th Place around 4 a.m.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed federal agents, SWAT vehicles, and K-9 units surrounding the property.

Three men were detained during the raid but were later released.

Authorities have not disclosed the purpose of the raid or confirmed if any arrests were made.

7News reached out to officials for further information, but no additional details were provided.

