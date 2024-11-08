MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal agents, including members of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, joined Miami Gardens Police early Friday morning in a raid on a home.

The operation occurred near Northwest 159th Street and Northwest 28th Place around 4 a.m.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed federal agents, SWAT vehicles, and K-9 units surrounding the property. The home’s front gate was knocked to the ground.

“So I was in the shower and I heard the loud bang,” said a witness. “Then, when I came outside, I saw all the lights, I saw they brought out a man.”

“We’ve got more SWAT team, looks like they busted out the fence in the front of this house here,” said a witness. “They have multiple people in custody.”

Several people were detained and questioned during the raid, but witnesses told 7News that they were later released.

Witnesses said they saw officials taking at least one man into custody in zip tie cuffs.

A group of women who were at the home rolled up their car window when 7News approached them for comment.

During their investigation, officials were looking at a canopy where a large boat was parked. They also searched the back of the property.

The FBI confirmed their investigation to 7News but would not go into details about what brought them there.

Homeland Security investigates crimes involving the movement of people, money, goods, guns and drugs, according to their website.

HSI Miami said they had no comment on the incident.

“It’s crazy, I didn’t know. I never saw them come outside,” said a witness.

Authorities have not disclosed the purpose of the raid or confirmed if any arrests were made.

After clearing the home, two large boat motors were towed away as evidence in the case.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

