MIAMI (WSVN) - Three Kings Day was children’s day at Our Lady of Charity National Shrine in Miami.

The house of worship, located along the 3600 block of South Miami Avenue, held its Feast of the Three Kings, Saturday morning.

The celebration brought children and their families out for a day of food, music, gifts and more, all part of the Hispanic tradition.

As part of the event, a holy Mass was officiated to bless all of the kids in attendance.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.