FDOT to modify Palmetto express lanes in effort to reduce congestion

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation is taking feedback from lawmakers on the Palmetto express lanes to see how it can be changed to reduce congestion.

In a press release, FDOT said it “identified significant solutions to meet the congestion needs on the Palmetto Expressway.”

At @GovRonDeSantis' direction, @MyFDOT has worked closely with local legislative leaders and stakeholders to identify a solution that is anticipated to deliver a regional infrastructure network that will provide greater mobility options in Miami-Dade. https://t.co/RcqWK6CzAI pic.twitter.com/6I2S7LZr0I — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) February 24, 2020

Among those solutions are the addition of a general-purpose southbound lane, reducing northbound express lanes from two to one and adding an express lane entrance at Northwest 122nd Street.

“The modifications we are implementing on the Palmetto Expressway will address the concerns that have been expressed by Governor DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, legislative leaders, and the traveling public,” FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault said.

FDOT will also be reducing the minimum toll rate from $0.50 to $0.00, possibly for at least a year, the Miami Herald reported.

“It’s gonna be like that for the duration of the project,” Senator Manny Díaz told the paper. “It could probably be over a year until they get finished with the whole thing.”

Officials are working on a timeline for these actions.

