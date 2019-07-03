FDOT to begin installing Express Lane Markers on Palmetto Expressway

The Florida Department of Transportation is in the last stretch of construction before opening up express lanes along the Palmetto Expressway.

Officials said they will spend the next three weeks installing Express Lane Markers along southbound Palmetto Expressway between Northwest 154th Street and West Flagler Street.

Northbound lanes will have ELMs installed when the southbound side is completed.

Motorists should expect to see construction crews working on the installation between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. every night.

FDOT hopes to have the southbound express lanes open with toll collection on Aug. 6, but they said that date is subject to change.

Northbound express lanes are expected to begin collecting tolls sometime between Aug. 26 and Sept. 5.

They advise motorists to pay attention to express lane entrance and exit signs when construction is completed.

Similar to the express lanes along Interstate 95, signs will also display the toll cost.

