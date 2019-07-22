FDOT tests new express lanes on SB Palmetto Expressway

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers heading to work during morning rush hour noticed something different about the southbound Palmetto Expressway: there’s express lanes.

Construction crews worked throughout the weekend to install express lane markers, or plastic poles, that divide the main lanes from express.

To make it happen, two lanes were shut down from Northwest 154th Street through 122nd Street, Friday night.

The express lanes will be extended 30 blocks at a time until it reaches Southwest 24th Street.

Drivers should expect more delays as crews put up the remaining express lane markers and begin setting up on the northbound side.

If you find yourself on the new express lanes, don’t worry. They will be free of charge during the testing phase until it’s completed.

