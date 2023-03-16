MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials want drivers to steer clear of changes that are coming to various highway ramps in South Florida.

The Florida Department of Transportation said that there are 95 exit ramps across Miami-Dade County that pose a risk for wrong-way crashes. In response, the agency wants to keep everyone safe.

“The most wrong-way crashes, vehicles are hit head-on, resulting in 81%of wrong-way driving fatalities,” said FDOT Major Roger Reyes. “Head-on collisions are some of the most dangerous and deadly crashes.”

Now, FDOT is making an effort to reduce the number of wrong-way crashes in Miami-Dade County.

Drivers will see improvements along various ramps as a part of the agencies Wrong-way Initiative Program. Part of that program includes wrong-way detection systems, some of which are already in place at intersections like Interstate 95 in Northwest 95th Street.

“Wrong-way vehicle detection systems are one facet of our array of safety improvements that include enhanced pavement markings, median modifications and LED highlighted signs,” Stacy Miller said

FDOT said that the modifications have been proven to be effective.

The signs are outfitted with technology that alert drivers.

“80% of wrong-way drivers have been shown to turn around in response to these system warnings,” Miller said.

If a driver continues to go the wrong way, radar detection then notifies the agency’s traffic management system.

FDOT is also joining forces with partners, which includes the Florida Highway Patrol to make this possible.

“When you see a wrong-way driving alert system activated, proceed with extreme caution, reduce your speed, move over to the right and exit the roadway when safe,” Reyes said.

FDOT said that their work is far from over.

As a part of phase one, FDOT has already retrofitted 11 of the off-ramps with the new technology.

The agency still has 84 more off-ramps to go.

