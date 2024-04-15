MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation reopened the northbound flyover on the Rickenbacker Causeway to Interstate 95 a day after drivers experienced hours-long traffic delays.

The flyover bridges connecting westbound traffic to U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 were set to be closed for the next two months to allow crews to work on concrete pavement on the bridge decks, according to FDOT.

The lane closures on Sunday caused traffic headaches for drivers who left Key Biscayne and tried to return to the mainland.

7News received emails from frustrated drivers at around 1:30 p.m.

FDOT told 7News that construction wasn’t supposed to start until 9:00 p.m.

A statement released by FDOT reads in part:

While the original maintenance of traffic plan was developed with all appropriate factors considered, it was overwhelmed with the volume of vehicles ingressing and egressing from Key Biscayne yesterday. Florida Department of Transportation

According to FDOT, by Wednesday morning, the southbound lanes will fully reopen to allow time for the installation of guardrails. While this installation occurs, surface streets should be utilized.

The work, originally planned to last two months, is part of a rehabilitation project to the bridges which are nearly 50 years old and is imperative to the structural integrity of the bridges and the safety of the traveling public, FDOT said in a release.

FDOT says they will continue to work with local officials on revised traffic management plans and signalization coordination.

