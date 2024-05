MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews inspected a South Florida bridge following a scare.

A barge carrying construction equipment bumped into a pillar of the 79th Street Bridge that connects Miami with North Bay Village.

The Florida Department of Transportation sent out a team Friday to inspect the structure above and under water.

They said no issues were found.

