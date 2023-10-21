HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a Friday night traffic nightmare on the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah, and the traffic headaches are expected to spill over into the weekend.

Traffic cameras captured nothing but brake lights along the southbound lanes, Friday night.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being forced off at Northwest 103rd Street due to an ongoing bridge and drainage construction project.

The closures are as follows:

Full closure of southbound Palmetto Expressway, including the express lanes, at Northwest 103rd Street, from Friday at 9 p.m. to through Saturday at 9 a.m., and from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.

Full closure of the flyover entrance ramp from Northwest 103rd Street to southbound Palmetto Expressway, from Friday at 9 p.m. to through Saturday at 9 a.m., and from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.

Two westbound lane closures on Northwest 103rd Street at the Palmetto Expressway, from Friday at 9 p.m. to through Saturday at 9 a.m., and from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.

One northbound and one southbound lane closure on the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 103rd Street, from 9 p.m. on Friday to noon on Saturday.

Full closure of southbound Palmetto express lanes at Northwest 154th Street, from 9 p.m. on Friday to noon on Saturday.

Full closure of northbound Palmetto express lanes at Northwest 103rd Street, from 9 p.m. on Friday to noon on Saturday.

Full closure of southbound Interstate 75 express lanes at Northwest 186th Street, including the entrance at Northwest 154th Street, from 9 p.m. on Friday to noon on Saturday.

Officials urge drivers to plan accordingly.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.