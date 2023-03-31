SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced upcoming changes to the express lanes on Interstate 95. Starting Sunday, the entrances to the express lanes, which currently reside near Northwest 44th Street, will be moved to their permanent location one mile south of Northwest 29th Street.

In a news release on Friday, Oscar Gonzalez with FDOT explained that the installation of the poles will begin nightly in a southbound direction. He also emphasized that drivers need to be aware of the new location of the poles until they are fully installed up to Northwest 29th Street.

Gonzalez also reminded drivers of the safety hazards that are common on I-95. He noted that crossing over the double white lines or crossing over the poles could lead to serious accidents and injuries.

The construction on the expressway is expected to take place over the next few weeks, depending on the weather. FDOT has advised drivers to be patient and to follow all safety guidelines while navigating through the construction zone.

The changes to the express lanes on I-95 are part of FDOT’s and Connecting Miami’s ongoing I-395/SR 836/I-95 Project which aims to improve mobility and safety in Downtown Miami.

The project includes the reconstruction of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 interchange and the construction of a bridge over Biscayne Boulevard.

