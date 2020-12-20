FDOH reports over 8K new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,201,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 20,568 deaths.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,201,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,158 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 95 deaths.

There are now 274,117 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 127,240 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 76,602 and 4,010 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 59,995 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.