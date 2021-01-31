FDOH reports over 7K new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,721,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 26,479 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,721,377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,695 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 119 deaths.

There are now 372,120 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 172,864 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 107,242, and 5,369 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 72,294 hospital admissions statewide.

