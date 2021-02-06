FDOH reports over 7K new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,771,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 27,599 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,771,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,406 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 142 deaths.

There are now 382,186 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 178,116 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 110,639, and 5,465 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 74,267 hospital admissions statewide.

