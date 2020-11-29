FDOH reports over 7,100 cases of COVID-19 for Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 992,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 18,500 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 992,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,179 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 58 deaths.

There are now 227,656 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 106,698 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 65,011, and 3,353 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 54,706 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.