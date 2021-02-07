FDOH reports over 6K new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,777,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 27,696 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,777,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,690 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 97 deaths.

There are now 383,601 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 178,948 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 111,024, and 5,480 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 74,412 hospital admissions statewide.

