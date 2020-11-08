FDOH reports over 6,600 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 843,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,121 deaths.

As of 12:30 p.m, Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 843,897 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,641 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 21 deaths.

There are now 194,356 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 90,997 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 55,449 and 2,568 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 50,489 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

