FDOH reports over 6,100 cases of COVID-19 for Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 985,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 18,442 deaths.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 985,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,155 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 188 deaths.

There are now 225,632 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 105,877 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 64,670, and 3,321 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 54,591 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.