FDOH reports over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

There have now been more than 2.16 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,439 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,168,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,473 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 35 deaths.

There are now 470,668 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 228,502 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 138,967 and 6,742 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 88,213 hospital admissions statewide.

