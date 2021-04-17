FDOH reports over 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

There have now been more than 2.16 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,404 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,162,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,341 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 74 deaths.

There are now 468,908 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 227,738 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 138,476 and 6,731 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 88,130 hospital admissions statewide.

