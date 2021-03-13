FDOH reports over 5K cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.97 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,225 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,973,109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,167 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 80 deaths.

There are now 426,149 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 203,336 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 125,506, and 6,107 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 5.16%.

Health officials reported 82,202 hospital admissions statewide.

