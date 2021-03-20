FDOH reports over 5,000 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,713 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,004,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,040 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 62 deaths.

There are now 433,452 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 207,580 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 127,830, and 6,221 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 83,381 hospital admissions statewide.

