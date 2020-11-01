FDOH reports over 4,800 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 807,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,789 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 807,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,820 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 28 deaths.

There are now 186,809 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 86,961 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 52,779 and 2,334 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 49,404 hospital admissions statewide.

