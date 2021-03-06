FDOH reports over 4,600 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.94 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 31,620 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,940,897 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,684 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 98 deaths.

There are now 418,411 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 198,995 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 123,033, and 5,975 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 80,863 hospital admissions statewide.

