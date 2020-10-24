FDOH reports over 4,400 COVID-19 cases on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 776,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,417 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 776,251 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,433 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 77 deaths.

There are now 181,633 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 83,165 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 50,316 and 2,178 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 48,127 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.