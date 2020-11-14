FDOH reports over 4,400 COVID-19 cases on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 875,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,489 deaths.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 875,096 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,452 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 44 deaths.

There are now 200,259 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 93,868 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 57,661 and 2,752 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 51,813 hospital admissions statewide.

