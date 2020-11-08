FDOH reports over 4,400 COVID-19 cases on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 837,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,100 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 837,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,404 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 86 deaths.

There are now 192,646 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 90,172 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 55,002 and 2,539 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 50,426 hospital admissions statewide.

