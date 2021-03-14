FDOH reports over 3K cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.97 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,255 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,976,808 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,798 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 30 deaths.

There are now 426,900 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 203,832 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 125,866, and 6,116 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 5.69%.

Health officials reported 82,256 hospital admissions statewide.

