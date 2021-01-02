FDOH reports over 30K new cases of COVID-19 over two-day New Year’s holiday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,354,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 21,890 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,354,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 30,767 over the two-day New Year’s holiday, with 21,015 cases reported on Friday and 9,752 reported on Saturday.

The state also reported a two-day increase of 217 deaths.

There are now 304,187 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 140,110 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 84,972, and 4,333 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 63,148 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.