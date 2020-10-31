FDOH reports over 2,300 COVID-19 cases on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 802,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,761 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 802,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,340 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 41 deaths.

There are now 185,891 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 86,235 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 52,447 and 2,304 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 49,338 hospital admissions statewide.

Health officials reported 49,338 hospital admissions statewide.

