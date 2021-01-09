FDOH reports over 15K new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,464,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 22,804 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,464,697 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 15,121 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 138 deaths.

There are now 324,260 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 149,168 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 91,049, and 4,635 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 65,401 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

