FDOH reports over 15K new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,713,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 26,360 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,713,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 15,019 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 106 deaths.

There are now 370,642 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 172,082 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 106,691, and 5,332 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 72,135 hospital admissions statewide.

