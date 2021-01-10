FDOH reports over 12K new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,477,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 22,912 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,477,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12,307 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 108 deaths.

There are now 326,607 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 150,371 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 91,711, and 4,696 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 65,595 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

