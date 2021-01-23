FDOH reports over 12K new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,639,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 25,164 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,639,914 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12,157 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 153 deaths.

There are now 357,038 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 165,045 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 101,831, and 5,135 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 70,002 hospital admissions statewide.

