FDOH reports over 11K new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,193,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 20,473 deaths.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,193,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,450 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 72 deaths.

There are now 272,098 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 126,402 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 76,143 and 3,996 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 59,851 hospital admissions statewide.

