FDOH reports over 10K new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,365,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 21,987 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,356,436 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,397 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a two-day increase of 97 deaths.

There are now 305,734 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 141,010 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 85,479, and 4,350 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 63,332 hospital admissions statewide.

