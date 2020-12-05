FDOH reports over 10K cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 1,049,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 19,084 deaths.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,049,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,265 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 90 deaths.

There are now 241,051 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 112,729 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 68,381, and 3,545 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 56,317 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

