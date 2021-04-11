FDOH reports nearly 5K new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

There have now been more than 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,021 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,124,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,558 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 7 deaths.

There are now 460,653 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 223,152 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 136,108 and 6,642 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 7.65%.

Health officials reported 86,969 hospital admissions statewide.

