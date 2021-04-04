FDOH reports nearly 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been nearly 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,674 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,081,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,822 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 22 deaths.

There are now 451,019 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 217,780 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 133,286, and 6,523 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 7.02%.

Health officials reported 85,748 hospital admissions statewide.

