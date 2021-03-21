FDOH reports nearly 4,000 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,742 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,008,349 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,994 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 29 deaths.

There are now 434,352 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 208,096 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 128,154, and 6,228 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 83,446 hospital admissions statewide.

