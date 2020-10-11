FDOH reports nearly 1,800 COVID-19 cases Saturday, 3,700 cases Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 734,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 15,186 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 734,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,790 from Friday’s update and 3,700 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a two-day increase of 178 deaths.

FDOH delayed the report of new COVID-19 cases on Saturday because officials said they had to de-duplicate approximately 400,000 previously reported test results from Helix Laboratory, a private lab not affiliated with the state, which prevented the department’s automatic processing system from processing Friday’s results.

There are now 175,118 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 79,332 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 47,955 and 1,958 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 45,924 hospital admissions statewide.

