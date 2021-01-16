FDOH reports nearly 12K new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,560,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 24,004 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,560,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 11,963 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 205 deaths.

There are now 341,842 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 157,590 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 96,743, and 4,917 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 67,790 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.