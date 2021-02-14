FDOH reports 5,813 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.8 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 28,779 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,827,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,813 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 393,971 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 184,773 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 114,467, and 5,580 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 76,109 hospital admissions statewide.

