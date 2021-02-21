FDOH reports 4,980 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.86 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 29,906 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,868,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,980 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 93 deaths.

There are now 402,265 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 189,833 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 117,559, and 5,688 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.32%.

Health officials reported 77,758 hospital admissions statewide.

