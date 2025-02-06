MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a water quality advisory for Collins Park.

Officials said that the water at the park has unsafe bacteria levels after tests were completed.

Exposure to the bacteria could potentially cause an increased risk of illness for swimmers.

Officials warn the public to avoid any water-related activities in the park until bacteria levels return to an acceptable level.

