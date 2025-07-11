SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has received certification to enforce immigration laws, officials say, in collaboration with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to expedite mass deportations.

The FDLE is the latest agency to team up with ICE following a string of controversies regarding ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’

Under Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s 287(g) program, the agency is allowed to delegate certain powers to state and local enforcement.

FDLE members are now federally certified to act as ICE agents, with the right to interrogate, detain, and arrest anyone they believe to be in the state unlawfully.

This comes as several Democratic lawmakers filed a suit against the governor after they were initially denied access to ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ due to ‘safety concerns.’ Since President Donald Trump’s visit, no other leaders have been allowed to the facility.

“The Florida Department of Emergency Management and the governor’s office broke the law,” said Florida State Rep. Shevrin Jones.

According to the court filing, one of the state representatives cited statutes 944.23 and 951.225, which authorize members of the legislature to visit state prisons.

Despite the suit, however, Miami-Dade County has an agreement with ICE through its jail system, an agreement they say is a requirement by Florida law.

The contentious issue sparked chaos and two arrests last month as commissioners debated a reimbursement resolution.

Miami Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava requested to have continued access to the site on Thursday, as it is on county-owned land.

“We protested the environmental impact, and we are also concerned about the humanitarian aspects,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I have asked for ongoing monitoring, not just one time. I want to have weekly reports. I want to be able to have a small group that could go with some frequency to actually visit and monitor. And we also asked for monitoring video cameras.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis was able to take control temporarily through emergency powers to build the detention center in about a week.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, alongside Lois Frankel, Darren Soto, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Maxwell Frost and Jared Moskowitz, will get a chance on Saturday to tour the facility built to hold roughly 5,000 detainees in the middle of the Everglades swampland. However, they have their doubts, fearing the invitation they received will lead to a more sanitized version of the truth.

“We’re going to see only what they want us to see. They don’t let you speak to the detainees. We’re going to demand to speak to the detainees,” she said. “This visit is planned for an hour and a half. There’s no way that we’re going to be able to thoroughly see everything we need to see and accomplish our goals of ensuring that the detainees are being treated humanely.”

Mayor Levine-Cava requested access for a tour as well.

“I assume that the state got word of that and decided to do what is essentially going to be a sanitized, preplanned visit,” she said.

The invitation, obtained by 7News, says the tour will happen from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The lawmakers won’t be allowed to bring any staff or other visitors with them. Schultz believes that it is not enough time.

